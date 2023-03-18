WSU battles Florida Gulf Coast today in the NCAA Tournament

Good morning Coug fans, and welcome to perhaps the greatest day in WSU women’s basketball history. It could indeed be the greatest should our Cougs knock off Florida Gulf Coast. The game tips at 11:30 a.m. in my neck of the woods on ESPNU.

Kamie Ethridge leads her crew in the NCAA Tournament for the third season in a row, and while she’s definitely Pat Chun’s best hire by a long shot, as Jeff and Craig talked about, she might be the best hire in WSU history, any sport, any era, any gender.

What eludes Ethridge and her teams is an NCAA Tournament win. The Cougs were in the dreaded 8vs9 game the past two seasons, but thanks to a run to the Pac-12 Tournament title, the Cougs leapt to a five spot this time around.

They’ll battle the Eagles, who’ve won a whopping 32 games this season. FGCU has only dropped three all season and are on a 14-game heater heading into today’s matchup. The Eagles boast Tishara Morehouse, the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year who loves to knock down three-pointers.

But as they say, FGCU ain’t played nobody. At least, they haven’t played Charlisse Leger-Walker, or Bella Murekatete, or Ula Mortuga.

Defend the three well, don’t turn the ball over, and the Cougs should advance to play either Villanova or Cleveland State.

Discuss the game here.

Go Cougs.