Photo Gallery: WSU Tennis completes an exciting weekend

Good morning, Coug fans!

As many of you know, I am a Washington State Tennis fan first, and a human lady second, so when I got a text from my talented friend Ashley Davis (who rocked the photos below, as always) last Friday saying “you’ll like where I am today” - and an attached photo of my beloved tennis team warming up to take on Eastern Washington, my little heart burst.

It was a weekend full of wins! On Friday, WSU took down Eastern Washington 7-0. The morning began with doubles play, where all three Coug pairs took down the Eagles.

Maxine Murphy and Yura Nakagawa kicked things off with a strong 6-3, Hania Abouelsaad and Stefaniia Mikhailova followed up with a win 6-4, and Elyse Tse and Eva Alvarez Sande wrapped things up nicely with another 6-4 victory.

When singles play began, Elyse Tse got the ball rolling with a 6-4, 6-1 win. The 6-4 score would end up being the closest final, as the rest of the matches ended with a Coug up 6, holding their opponent at or below 3!

Washington State then turned around and did it again on Saturday against Saint Mary’s! Their two losses came in doubles play, with Murphy and Nakagawa falling 2-6, and Phout and Abouelsaad ending 4-6.

Singles were not without their fair share of scares, however, when Maxine Murphy suffered an injury that forced her to retire (from the game). I have searched the Tennis twitter high and low for an injury update, so in the meantime please send her high healing hopes for Friday’s match against USC!

However, the Cougs clawed their way back when Nakagawa and Tse evened the score to 2-2. From there, Alvarez Sande put WSU back on top with an exceptionally hard fought win of 6-4 and 7-6. And finally, Mikhailova finished things off with an exciting 6-2, 7-5 win, putting Washington State up 5-2.

Without further delay, PLEASE enjoy the action shots below, once again by the talented Ashley Davis!

And don’t forget to tune into Tennis on Friday vs USC, the match begins at 10am PT. Their twitter @WSUCougarTennis tweets live updates, so give them a follow. Go Cougs!