Cougar baseball heads north for matchup with Gonzaga

The Washington State baseball team will be looking to get back to their winning ways today when they head north on highway 195 for a matchup against Gonzaga. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm at Steve Hertz Field at Patterson Baseball Complex today. The game can be seen locally on SWX or on WCCSports.com

After dropping three of their last four games, the Cougs sit at 14-5 on the season and are really hoping to get back on track before taking a road trip to Los Angeles for a three-game series against USC this weekend.

All three of their latest losses have been rough as they have kept the games close before giving up big late innings to their opponents. Last Wednesday against San Francisco, they led 8-3 heading into the seventh inning before giving up 11 runs in the final three innings. On Saturday against Oregon they trailed 9-7 before giving up a 5-run 8th inning and on Sunday led 7-6 before they gave up a 7-run 8th inning.

The losses come as a bit of a surprise after beating then-ranked #15 Oregon State in two of their three games last weekend. The pitching had been one of the best in the conference so far and held the Beavers to just 16 hits over the three games.

Junior right-hander Shane Spencer is projected to be on the mound for the Cougs and will likely face redshirt freshman Nate Deschryver.

Spencer is 1-1 this season and has appeared in 7 games this season with 14.2 innings under his belt. He has given up 15 hits, 8 earned runs, 7 walks, and struck out 19.

Deschryver has appeared in 4 games this season with 12 innings pitched. He has an ERA of 7.5 and has given up 8 hits, 10 earned runs. 19 walks, and 8 strikeouts.

Since starting 1-11 on the season, the Bulldogs have turned things around and have gone 5-1 including a three game sweep over San Francisco, who just beat the Cougs 14-8 last week.

The Zags have had the Cougs number as of late and are 7-3 in the last 10 matchups with the Cougs breaking a four game skid last season in Pullman. This is the first of three games this season between the two with the second game happening April 18th in Spokane and the third and final game happening in Pullman on May 2nd.

Baseball:

Cougars Open Road Swing With Tuesday Contest at Gonzaga

Washington State opens its four-game road stretch with a Tuesday night matchup at Gonzaga in Spokane. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. in Spokane.

Dakota Hawkins Earns National Player of the Week Honors

For the second straight week a Washington State pitcher has earned national recognition as Dakota Hawkins was named one of the National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, the organization announced Monday.

Football:

Spring camp primer: With new coordinators and several position groups to sort out, Washington State opens 15-practice slate Tuesday

When spring football camp kicks off for Washington State, there will be plenty of storylines to track.

Non-Athletics:

Hundreds of WSU students could be forced to move midsemester over issues with rental company

Inspection issues that have delayed move-in for months at a new housing development are forcing hundreds of Washington State University students to find a new place to live midsemester.