Filed under: Photo Galleries WSU Cougars Football Photo Gallery: Spring Football kicks off! By Emma M Weightman and AshleyKDavis Mar 27, 2023, 4:00pm PDT

Ashley Davis

Good afternoon, Coug fans! Washington State Spring football is upon us, and our talented Ashley Davis was able to snap some pics at practice. Give 'em a glance!

Grid View Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis Ashley Davis

We can't wait for September 2nd. Go Cougs!
