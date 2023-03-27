Photo Gallery: Spring Football kicks off!

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Washington State Spring football is upon us, and our talented Ashley Davis was able to snap some pics at practice. Give ‘em a glance!

Grid View Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

We can't wait for September 2nd.

Go Cougs!