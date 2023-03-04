WSU is headed to the Pac-12 Championship Game

There have been a lot of firsts in the Kamie Ethridge era at Washington State, and you can add another: the first ever berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Cougs used a big fourth quarter to send the no. 20 Colorado Buffaloes packing, and they’ll take on the UCLA Bruins—who upset the Stanford Cardinal earlier Friday—in Sunday’s ‘ship. You can watch the game on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. PT.

Who else but Charlisse Leger-Walker to lead the way? The junior had a team-high 15 points, and senior Bella Murekatete added 12. Astera Tuhina was huge off the bench, scoring 10 points.

WSU cruised to a 27-16 lead at halftime before Colorado stormed back with a big third quarter and the teams entered the final frame tied at 45.

But WSU came out hot in the fourth and went on a 12-3 run and never looked back.

This is a monumental win for WSU, and they’ll take on a UCLA team they beat just nine days ago in Los Angeles. My words don’t do it all justice, so let’s to go the Twitterverse:

The official invite has been extended to Aunt @ShaniaTwain - come down to Vegas on Sunday to cheer on @WSUCougarWBB pic.twitter.com/hbv6nKou6C — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 4, 2023

By the way, Shania Twain is coming to Spokane on Friday, April 28. The team needs to get on stage for that one.

And the game highlights:

GO COUGS.