Washington State baseball will host Seattle U for the first time this season today at 2:05 pm at Bailey-Brayton Field. The game can be seen on the WSU Athletics website. The Cougs are coming off of a three-game sweep over Southern Indiana this past weekend and are looking to improve on their best start since 1980, a season in which they started 18-0.

The Redhawks are off to a rough start this season and sit at 2-7. The first of their two wins came against Long Beach State in a 5-0 win last Monday and their second came in an 11-1 win against UC Davis on Friday. They went on to drop the next two on Saturday and Sunday.

On the mound for the Redhawks is Luke Alwood, a right-handed freshman from Hawaii. He has appeared in two games this season and has 2.1 innings under his belt. He also has given up 2 hits, 2 runs, and has walked 5 while failing to record a strikeout. He is credited with the Redhawks loss to Long Beach State a week ago.

Jonah Advincula has been off to a very hot start this season as he is batting .400 with 16 RBI’s, 6 stolen bases, 5 doubles, 2 homeruns, and a triple. His play at centerfield has been been just as good as he has been at the plate.

There are six others that are hitting .300+ on the season with more than 10 at-bats. Including Jacob Murrow who is hitting .435 and slugging .632 with 9 RBI’s,

Following their game today, the Cougs will hit the road once more and head to Corvallis to kick off conference play against Oregon State, an opponent they have beaten just two out of the last 13 times they played. The first of three games will begin on Friday at 5:35 pm with Saturday’s game slated to begin at 1:35 and the series finale on Sunday at 1:05. All three of those games will be televised on Pac-12.

Basketball:

Fifth-Seeded Cougars Face Cal to Open Pac-12 Tournament

WSU streaks into Sin City on a 6-game winning streak to face California in the opening round of the 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Cougs and Golden Bears are scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with coverage on Pac-12 Network.

AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

After failing to even receive a vote throughout the year, it took the Cougs winning the Pac-12 Championship to finally receive a vote and be ranked in the top-25

Washington State women ranked No. 22 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25

Washington State proved it belonged with the country’s best teams, beating three AP top 25 opponents in four days to win its first Pac-12 tournament championship.

March Madness 2023: College basketball conference tournament predictions, picks, odds, sleepers

Outside of those four, the team to watch is No. 5 seed Washington State. The Cougars have won six in a row since a 5-9 start to league play and could be dangerous.

Pac-12 MBB tournament predictions: Washington State run probably ends against UCLA

WSU will need significant support from its bench but has few playmaking options outside the core six. The Bruins won’t be as fatigued and should have energy from the crowd as fans make the Friday afternoon trip to Las Vegas. We expect a taut affair for 30 minutes, but the last 10 will be a first-order challenge for WSU against one of the best defenses in the country.

Baseball:

