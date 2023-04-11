Cougs swept by #16 Arizona State in weekend series

Washington State baseball dropped all three of their games against #16 Arizona State this past weekend after looking really good the week before against #12 UCLA. The Cougs could not finish their games out and ended up dropping two of the three after leading late in the games.

On Thursday, the Cougs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first but allowed the Sun Devils to come right back with a 3-run homerun in the second. Elijah Hainline and Sam Brown hit solo shots in the 4th and 8th innings respectively to give the Cougs a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the 9th. Chase Grillo came on to close the game but was hit hard by the Sun Devils and gave up three runs on two hits and a walk and was unable to get an out as the Sun Devils were able to get the game winning run across with 1-out in the inning.

Friday was a little more of the same as the Cougs struck first in the top of the 5th inning and held a 2-0 lead. That did not last long however as the Sun Devils were able to plate two in the bottom of the inning and one more in the 6th. A 3-run 8th inning put the game away for them and the Cougs could not get anything going in the final frame and would fall 6-2.

On Saturday, they could not get much going offensively and managed just 5 hits while striking out 13 times. Jonah Advincula scored the lone run of the game with a home run to right field in the 6th inning. The Sun Devils had a 2-run shot in the fifth and then solo shots in the 6th and 8th innings to give them the 4-1 win.

The Cougs will head to Seattle for a mid-week matchup against Seattle U on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 3:00 pm. They will then return home with a three-game series against Arizona beginning on Friday at 7:00 pm. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 3:00 pm while Sunday is scheduled for noon. All three games can be seen on Pac-12 Washington.

