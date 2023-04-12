WSU baseball looks to bounce back tonight against Seattle U

After a red-hot start to the season, Washington State baseball has been on a roller coaster. The Cougs, who started the season 13-2, have now lost 10 of their last 15 games and are coming off of a tight three-game sweep on the road at the hands of the 16th ranked Arizona State.

On Wednesday, the Cougs will cap off their short four-game road trip with a stop in Bellevue to take on Seattle U. The Redhawks, who will play host for this game at Courter Field on the campus of Bellevue College, are looking to avoid the season sweep against Washington State after losing in Pullman back in early March. Since then, Seattle U has posted an 8-11 record (moving to 10-19 overall) and are hovering around 7-8 in WAC conference play.

The first matchup this season between WSU and Seattle started off inauspiciously for the Cougs. Pitcher Shane Spencer struggled in the second inning, walking one and allowing a pair of hits including a two-run home run to Seattle’s Ryne Hays that gave the Redhawks to early 2-0 lead. Following the long ball, however, Spencer bounced back and didn’t allow another hit in five strong innings. The offense, lead by a three-hit night from Cam Magee, backed him up as well posting 8 runs on the way to an 8-2 victory.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Bellevue with live video on the Seattle U athletics website. Following tonight’s matchup, WSU will return home to host Arizona for a weekend series starting on Friday. All three of those games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.

