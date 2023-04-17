Washington State Women’s Golf takes on the Pac-12 Championship

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Your very own Washington State women’s golf team is taking on the Pac-12 Championships this week, kicking things off today. The tournament runs until Wednesday, April 19th.

Arizona State is hosting, and they’re ranked at an intimidating No. 11 nationally. University of Oregon (No. 6) is also there, and as the defending champs they’re expected to put on quite a show.

During the last Pac-12 Championship, our very own Darcy Habgood was the first in school history to finish in the top 10 in the last decade. She is the fourth to do so!

After the first day of the tournament, Washington State tied for 10th place with Colorado.

The team took an average 72 par. WSU’s Madelyn Gamble tied for 10th individually, with 71 par in round one. Lily McCauley and Hannah Harrison tied for 34th with 74 par, Habgood tied for 48th with 78 in round one, and Emiko Sverduk tied for 54th with 81.

The top player of day one was Stanford’s Rose Zhang, who took 67 par. Which, if you think about it, is only four less than Gamble’s score!

Tomorrow is a new and exciting day for Cougar Golf, with the hope for better outcomes.

If you’re me, and you don’t understand golf super well, these numbers might seem a little high. If you’re taking an 18 hole course, one could expect to average about 72- so we’re going to need to step up our game a bit. The Cougs are nailing a course average as well, which is optimistic!

You can follow along here!