WSU heads north for midweek matchup against Gonzaga

The Washington State baseball team will head north for their second game against Gonzaga this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm today on SWX at Steve Hertz Field at Patterson Baseball Complex in Spokane. Nearly a month ago, the Cougs fell to the Bulldogs 12-7 in Spokane in their first matchup this season.

Sitting at 21-13 on the season, the Cougs are coming off of a 2-1 series victory over Arizona at home. They won the first two games 6-3 and 11-8 before dropping the series finale on Sunday 14-8.

The Zags on the other hand are 13-19 and are coming off of a 2-1 series loss to Loyola Marymount this past weekend. They dropped the first two games 4-0 and 10-8 before winning the series finale 7-2.

On the bump for the Cougs is junior left hander Spencer Jones who is 1-0 with 12 appearances and 4 games started. He has a 4.56 ERA and has 25 strikeouts and 9 walks on the season. He actually made an appearance in the game earlier this year against the Bulldogs and went 2.1 innings with 3 hits, 2 runs, and 2 strikeouts.

Opposite of Jones will be Nate Deschryver who got the start in game 1. The redshirt freshman went 4.2 innings while giving up 6 hits and 3 runs nearly a month ago. He had 4 walks, 4 strikeouts, and gave up 3 doubles. He is 3-3 in his 8 appearances this season. The Silverdale native has a 5.79 ERA and has tallied 33 walks and 30 strikeouts.

The Cougs will continue the non-conference break into the weekend as they will host Santa Clara for a three game series beginning on Friday at 3:05. Both Saturday and Sunday are scheduled to start at 12:05. All three games can be seen on the WSU Live Stream.

