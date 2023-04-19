WSU basketball lands Division II All-American transfer Jaylen Wells

After the transfer of all-conference star TJ Bamba to Villanova, Kyle Smith and the Cougs knew they had a big gap to fill on their roster. To help fill that hole, WSU took their turn in the transfer portal, but the Cougs took a different route.

On Tuesday, WSU announced that Division II All-American Jaylen Wells has signed with the Cougars. The 6-foot-7 forward produced big numbers last season on his way to a record breaking campaign with Sonoma State. The sophomore out of Sacramento led his conference with more than 22 points per game while also tying for the California Collegiate Athletic Association lead in rebounds per game with 8.7 boards. He would later be named the CCAA player of the year and third-team D-II All-American.

“Jaylen is a great individual with a strong support system, and we’re excited to welcome him to Washington State,” Coach Smith said in the university’s release. “He’s had great individual success and is looking to prove himself at a higher level. We’re excited for him to get that opportunity.”

Wells topped the 30-point mark seven different times during the 2022-23 campaign. He was also a double-double machine, reaching that milestone 10 different times. Overall in the season, the sophomore shot .523 percent from the field and .858 from the charity stripe.

“As a basketball player, Jaylen is a ‘6-tool guy,’” Smith added. “He can play multiple positions. He can dribble, pass, drive, shoot, defend, and rebound. He’s a late bloomer that has a big upside. We’re really excited to have him at WSU.”

