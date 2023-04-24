 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Photo Gallery: Crimson and Gray game 2023

Spring football!!! Spring football!!! Spring football!!!

By Emma M Weightman and AshleyKDavis
/ new
Ashley Davis

Good morning, Coug fans!

This past weekend, your Washington State Cougars played football again. And what a glorious time it was! I love the spring game, it’s a great opportunity to get a taste of what the upcoming season might look like, and it’s a time to just be silly and hope everyone playing has fun!

My wonderful friend and talented photographer Ashely Davis was there to capture some of the magic- check it out below!

  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis
  • Ashley Davis

What are you most excited about for football? Go Cougs!

More From CougCenter

Loading comments...