Cougs take two of three from Santa Clara

The Cougs got a bit of a break from Pac-12 conference play this past weekend when they hosted Santa Clara for a three game series. The Cougs took the first two but dropped the finale on Sunday. With a 24-14 record, they are sitting in ninth place in the conference with 14 games to go.

On Friday, the Cougs led 4-2 heading into the 9th inning before Santa Clara hit an RBI triple followed by a single up the middle to even the game up. Sophomore Elijah Hainline said enough was enough and took the first pitch he saw deep into centerfield to give the Cougs the 5-4 walk-off win.

Saturday was a little bit more relaxing as they used a string of scores in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to give them a 8-3 win and secure the series win. Grant Taylor got the start and went 5 innings while allowing 2 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, and 6 strikeouts. Caden Kaelber came on in relief and went the rest of the way logging 4 innings with 2 hits and 5 strikeouts.

Sunday was a rough day as the Cougs used 8 different pitchers throughout the game and Santa Clara took advantage of the miscues and avoided the series sweep with an 8-3 victory. Santa Clara finished with 14 hits including 3 home runs on the night. The Cougs had 3 different pitchers face 2 or less batters throughout the game.

The Cougs will head to Utah to take on Utah Valley on Wednesday at 5:00 pm before a three game series against Utah beginning on Friday. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 5:00 pm with Saturday’s game at 1:00 pm and Sunday beginning at noon.

*****

Baseball:

WSU Falls in Finale, Clinch Series over Santa Clara

Washington State clinched the series over Santa Clara but dropped the series-finale 8-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

Football:

Daiyan Henley chasing Washington State Cougars History in 2023 NFL Draft

At the 2023 NFL Draft, Daiyan Henley is set to become one of the highest-drafted Washington State Cougars linebackers in program history. Where does he stack up?

Basketball:

Pac-12 MBB: Our early projections for the 2023-24 conference race

The first of three deadlines has come and gone for college basketball teams across the land. Early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft were required to file paperwork by Sunday and have until May 31 to formally withdraw and return to school.