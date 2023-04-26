Cougar baseball set to start 4-game road trip at Utah Valley

After another series win at home over the weekend, WSU baseball is looking to keep that train rolling as they start a four-game road trip to the state of Utah. Tonight, WSU will hit the field in Orem to take on Utah Valley before heading up I15 to Salt Lake City for a weekend Pac-12 series against the Utes.

The Cougs enter the week fresh off of another series win, this time they took two out of three from Santa Clara in Pullman. The victories handed WSU their third series win over their last four attempts, all of which came against teams with overall records over .500 including UCLA, Arizona and Santa Clara.

A major reason for their success during this streak has been the play of leadoff hitter Jonah Advincula. The junior is riding a nine-game hitting streak and, during that stretch, he’s hitting .441 with 6 RBI and 4 doubles. Overall this season, Advincula is second on the team with a slash line of .358/.443/.574, trailing just Sam Brown in all three of those categories.

On Wednesday, Advincula and the Cougs will face off against a Utah Valley team that’s also been on a bit of a streak recently. The Wolverines have won seven of their last 10, including a win over Utah and a series victory over WAC leaders Sam Houston State. Overall this season, UVU is 22-17 overall and sits at 8-8 in conference play. The two teams have met 26 times in history, with the Cougs holding a 19-7 record, including four consecutive wins dating back to a 2021 victory in Orem.

First pitch between the Cougs and Wolverines is set for tonight at 5 p.m. from UCCU Ballpark. You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

Links

Cougars Open Road Trip Wednesday at Utah Valley - Washington State University Athletics

Washington State opens a four-game road trip to the state of Utah with a Wednesday nonconference matchup at Utah Valley in Orem. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT).

Pac-12 WBB: UCLA's gain, Stanford's loss and our forecast for 2023-24

Utah and UCLA are the teams to beat after Stanford loses talent to the transfer portal.