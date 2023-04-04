Coug pitching shuts down BYU in 6-1 victory

After starting out the season 13-2, the Washington State baseball team hit a rough patch and went 1-7 over their next eight before hosting UCLA this past weekend and BYU on Monday. Things turned around this past weekend and then continued on Monday with a dominant pitching performance that held BYU to just two hits in the 6-1 victory giving them their fourth straight victory.

This past weekend against UCLA, the Cougs were able notch two victories over #12 and give them their first series win over the Bruins since 2017. They picked up right where they left off when they hosted BYU on Monday.

Things got off to a hot start in the first inning when Jacob McKeon worked a two-out walk and then was brought home by a Sam Brown double to right. Brown was then brought home by Jonah Advincula who had himself an RBI double to right field as well.

BYU answered with their own two-out RBI double in the second inning but failed to get another hit the rest of the game. The Cougs would go on to score 3 in the bottom if the second and add on another run in the seventh inning.

Spencer Jones got the start and allowed the one run on two hits while striking out one and walking one. McKabe Cottrell came on in relief and threw two innings while striking out three. Connor Wilford was on the bump in the fifth and sixth and notched one strikeout while forcing four ground outs and one fly out. Shane Spencer got the nod in the seventh and eighth and threw a gem, striking out all six batters he faced. Andrew Baughn got the final frame and finished the game off with one strikeout, one groundout, and one flyout.

The team will head down to Phoenix this weekend to take on Arizona State in a three game series beginning on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm on both Thursday and Friday with the game on Saturday beginning at 12:30.

Baseball:

Football:

Pac-12: Biggest Needs For College Football’s Second Transfer Portal Window

College football’s second transfer portal window officially opens on April 15 and runs through April 30. The first window brought a significant round of movement, and while this period probably won’t have the same volume, expect plenty of players to be on the move as transfers.

Golf:

Cougs place two inside the top-15 on the first day of the Silverado Showdown

The Washington State women’s golf team had a pair of golfers finish the first round of the 2023 Chevron Silverado Showdown inside the top-15 on the player leaderboard, as fifth-year senior Darcy Habgood and freshman Emiko Sverduk each sit in 13th after carding 2-over 74.