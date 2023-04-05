Mouhamed Gueye declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

Ever since stepping foot on campus in Pullman, everyone knew that Mouhamed Gueye had the potential to head to the NBA in the near future. The 6-foot-11 forward is hoping that future is right around the corner.

On Tuesday, Gueye officially announced on his Twitter account that he has decided to enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft. The sophomore out of Senegal is fresh off of another stellar season in the Pac-12, averaging 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Cougs.

“The past two seasons at Washington State University have been instrumental in my development both on and off the court,” Gueye said in his social media announcement. “I owe a special thank you to all my teammates and coaches. I’m forever thankful for my family and loved ones for the love and support that they show me.”

Gueye declared for the draft after last season, but eventually decided to return for a second season in Pullman. He played 33 games for WSU in the 2022-23 campaign, but had to fight through various injuries and missed the team’s season finale loss to Eastern Washington in the first round of the NIT due to a hamstring injury. Gueye will reportedly remain on campus to recover from his wear and tear before starting the long road to the Draft.

“I’m not gonna lie – right now, it’s pro in my mind,” Gueye told Colton Clark of the Spokesman Review in a recent interview. “I don’t want to have the mindset, like, ‘Maybe I’m coming back (to college).’ It can happen. You never know. But I’m focused on being a pro. After that, whatever happens, happens.”

The consensus among prognosticators seems to be the Gueye has a pretty good chance of hearing his name late on Draft night. ESPN ranks Gueye as the 50th top prospect in the talent pool, Bleacher Report projects him as the 55th overall pick while NBA Draft Room picks the forward as the 46th overall pick.

“You just gotta go through [the draft process] and see what the feedback is,” Gueye said during his conversation with Clark. “After that, you just have to make a choice. Are you comfortable with what they’re offering you, or do you want something better for yourself? First round would be a no-brainer. Second round is probably 80/20. That would be a tough decision to make, for sure.”

So, Coug fans, there is still hope that Gueye could return to the crimson and gray for round three with WSU. For now, he’s working to impress the scouts hoping to make his dreams come true.

'I'm focused on being a pro': Washington State post Mouhamed Gueye has sights on NBA | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – After distinguishing himself as one of the Pac-12’s top talents, Mouhamed Gueye is looking to move up a level.

