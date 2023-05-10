WSU transfer DJ Rodman announces commitment to USC

These days, word of a college athlete transferring hardly makes a dent in the news cycle. That wasn’t exactly the case earlier this month for Cougar fans.

On May 1st, DJ Rodman announced that, after four seasons at Washington State, he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. The surprising announcement came just a couple of months after Rodman’s senior night announcement that he would be returning for “one more season” in the crimson and gray. That news was met with excitement from Cougar fans everywhere and elation from his head coach. But despite that declaration, Rodman decided to find a new home. And on Tuesday, we learned where he was headed.

Rodman announced on his Instagram account that he will head to USC to play the 2023-24 campaign. As every single national article points out in its headline, this news means that the son of Dennis Rodman and the son of Lebron James will be playing on the same team this upcoming season. It also means that Rodman will face off with his former team at least once.

Last season, Rodman stepped up in a big way for an injury riddled WSU squad. The senior moved into a full-time starter role for the first time in his career and put up career-best numbers. In 31 games during the 2022-23 campaign, Rodman averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He also posted a season high 23 points in WSU’s season ending NIT loss to Eastern Washington at home. The move gives the Southern California native an opportunity to play in front of his friends and family and (almost certainly) comes along with a very large boost in NIL money.

The now official loss of Rodman from the roster is just another blow to Kyle Smith’s squad. Rodman was the fifth WSU player to enter the transfer portal following in the footsteps of TJ Bamba (Villanova), Dishon Jackson (Charlotte), Jack Wilson (Minnesota) and Carlos Rosario (yet to be announced). In addition to those losses, Mouhamed Gueye is also weighing his future options after declaring for the NBA Draft. He has the opportunity to return to Pullman once again, but recently received an invitation to the annual NBA Draft Combine.

Luckily for Coug fans, Smith has already started the process of filling those holes. WSU recently landed a pair of big transfers in DII All-American Jaylen Wells and former Kansas Jayhawk Joseph Yesufu. The Cougs are also expected to land highly touted high school recruit Adam Njie (who Bryce had a full breakdown on earlier this week).

WSU still has a few spots to fill before the season tips off but, as we’ve all found out this offseason, things can move quickly in college hoops.

