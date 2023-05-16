Armani Marsh inks free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans

Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh signed a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans this past week. The Spokane native will get his shot in the NFL after helping lock down the Cougars secondary the past 5 years.

Marsh has started every game over the past 4 years and added another 5 starts his redshirt freshman year in 2018. Last year he finished with 67 tackles, 3 for a loss, 2 sacks, and 1 interception. The previous year he set career highs with 70 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, 3 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. He would finish his career with 184 tackles, 10 for a loss, 13 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, 2 sacks, and 2 fumbles. He was named All-Pac-12 Honorable mention twice during his tenure in Pullman.

Marsh originally came to Pullman as a preferred walk-on in 2017 after earning first team All-GSL honors his senior year at Gonzaga Prep.

Marsh went undrafted but had a workout with the New York Jets last weekend and then one more with Tennessee during their rookie mini-camp. The Titans liked what they saw and signed him this past weekend according to his marketing agency.

He is one of three corners that the Titans signed over the past few days as they prepare for the season. He joins Alonzo Davis from Northern Arizona and Eric Garror from Louisiana and a few others as just 6 of the 21 athletes who joined a try-out last weekend at rookie mini-camp and earned a contract.

*****

Football:

Swimming:

JENA KISTLER CHOOSES TO STAY IN-STATE WITH WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY (2024)

Jena Kistler of Spokane, Washington, has announced her verbal commitment to Washington State University. Kistler is wrapping up her junior year, and is set to arrive in Pullman for the 2024-2025 season.

Basketball:

WSU’s Rueben Chinyelu is using the BAL to chase his dream of becoming a doctor

Washington State Cougars’ 6-foot-11 center Rueben Chinyelu, who is chasing a Basketball Africa League title with Stade Malien, has big dreams — to complete a career double of reaching the NBA and becoming an MD.

Golf:

Yanagi completes day one at the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional

Washington State men’s golf senior Pono Yanagi concluded the first round of the 2023 NCAA Morgan Hill Regional by carding 2-over 74 to end the day in a tie for 45th on the player leaderboard.

Tennis:

Raquel Atawo to Participate in 2023 NCAA Women Coaches Academy Program

WeCOACH will host its premier programs, the 52nd class of the NCAA Women Coaches Academy (WCA) and the 6th class of the NCAA Academy 2.0 in Denver, Colorado from May 21-24, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Women Coaches Academy, made possible through a longstanding partnership with the NCAA.