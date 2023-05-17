WSU women add major player in the transfer portal

After winning the Pac-12 Tournament championship for the first time in program history, the WSU women are looking to run it back next season. The Cougs will return many of their key players from their magical run last season and, on Tuesday, they learned about another major piece that will be added to the mix for the 2023-24 campaign.

Former Idaho star forward Beyonce Bea announced on social media that she will transfer to WSU for her final season of eligibility. Bea was a four year starter for the Vandals and was named first-team all conference in each of the last three seasons. Last year she put up big numbers, averaging 22.8 points per game, a figure good enough for sixth in the nation. Bea was also a constant double-double threat, reaching that milestone 11 times while averaging 8.4 rebounds per contest.

With the transfer, the Washougal native stays on the Palouse while also getting the opportunity to play in her home state.

Committed…staying in my home state! Go Cougs‼️



Thanking God for the opportunity to stay in the Palouse, play for Washington State in the PAC-12 for my final year of college basketball and for the people who helped me get here pic.twitter.com/CrTAratkCX — Beyonce (@BeyonceBea5) May 16, 2023

Bea, who graduated from Idaho over the weekend with a degree in exercise science, made her announcement roughly one month after long-time Idaho head coach Jon Newlee announced that he had parted ways with the program. Newlee had spent 15 seasons at the helm of the Vandals, leading the team to the postseason seven times, including a trio of NCAA Tournament berths.

The prolific scorer figures to be a significant addition to an already strong WSU squad. The Cougs will return four starters from their record-breaking championship team. Bea will try to fill the gap left by long-time team leader Ula Motuga who averaged 7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last year.

PULLMAN – Beyonce Bea, one of the best players in Idaho women’s basketball history, announced Tuesday over Twitter that she will transfer to Washington State for her final season of eligibility.

