Comings and goings at Washington State

Good morning, Coug fans. It’s the time of year where spring sports are close to winding down and when decision day comes for some athletes. If a college basketball player wants to commit to pursuing an NBA career, they must make a decision by May 31. That leads off our list of comings and goings for Washington State.

First, the bad news:

Going

Mouhamed Gueye is officially a goner, which doesn’t really come as a huge surprise:

Source: Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye is staying in the 2023 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 19, 2023

Coming

Davon Hicks:

You’ll have to rely on Colton Clark’s report on Hicks’ transfer from South Florida, as it appears WSU didn’t release anything, or at least make anything available online. What we know, thanks to Clark, is Hicks will add depth to a depleted linebacker corps, and will be junior this fall. Hicks was previously committed to UConn but plans apparently changed and now he’ll be in God’s country this fall.

Coming

Eleonora Villa. Kamie Ethridge once again goes overseas for a player, and Villa comes to WSU as a guard.





Coug Nation helps us welcome Eleonora Villa from



She comes to the Palouse this fall as a true freshman



| https://t.co/hxoJk0q3PW#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/omQRdlSSD3 — WSU Cougar Women's (@WSUCougarWBB) May 19, 2023

Here’s what Ethridge had to say about Villa:

“I am thrilled about signing Eleonora Villa. She is an extraordinary basketball talent and guard who possesses exceptional game instincts and skills,” stated Ethridge. “Ele is a combo guard who will fit seamlessly into our Coug system and style of play. She is a high-energy, high-IQ player who competes with an unrelenting motor. She is a tremendous floor leader. Her ability to play any of the guard spots will bring great depth and competition to our gym day in and day out. The signing of Eleonora Villa gives us a chance to elevate our program to even new heights of growth and success.”

Villa is signee no. 5 for the 2023 class and is the second Villa on the roster (no relation to Jenna Villa).

Coming Back





Excited to welcome back Brianna McReynolds, Isabella Weaver, Grayson Lynch, and Bridget Rieken for a fifth season next fall!



#GoCougs | #CVE pic.twitter.com/iRMIiZcr7u — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) May 19, 2023

I’ll let those who follow WSU soccer closer than I do chime in, but this is nothing but good news for a team that may have underachieved last season and went winless in the final eight matches, which included six losses.