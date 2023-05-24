Five Cougs earn All-Pac-12 postseason baseball honors

Cougar baseball may have missed out on the postseason with a loss on the last day of the regular season, but there was plenty to like from the 2023 campaign. WSU finished the year 29-23 overall, matching their highest win total in more than a decade. And, in addition to their team accomplishments, plenty of individuals put up eye popping numbers as well. On Tuesday, five players were honored by the Pac-12 Conference for their play this season.

Among the quintet of players earning All-Conference players, Sam Brown and Jacob McKeon were named to the All-Pac-12 team. Jonah Advincula, Elijah Hainline and Dakota Hawkins all earned honorable mention nods. Those five selections give WSU their highest representation in the Pac-12 postseason honors since nine players were selected from that 37 win NCAA Tournament-bound team in 2010.

Brown was the leader for the WSU offense all season long. The junior first baseman finished in the top-ten conference-wide in multiple categories, including Batting average (sixth with .341), doubles (third with 19), RBI (sixth with 58), slugging percentage (sixth with .674) and on-base percentage (seventh with .481). The Portland transfer also led the Cougs with 22 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI contests.

McKeon, a senior first baseman/DH, found his way onto the All-Pac-12 squad for the second consecutive season. He’s the first WSU player to pull off the back-to-back since current Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton did it back in 2014 and 2015. McKeon talled a .341 average this year and finished tied for sixth in the Pac-12 with 18 doubles. The Phoenix native was also named to the Academic All-District Team this season.

Brown and McKeon Named All-Pac-12, Five Earn All-League Honors - Washington State University Athletics

