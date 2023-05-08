WSU Baseball couldn’t quite hold Washington off, lose Apple Cup 2-1

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Unfortunately, your Washington State Cougars couldn’t quite hang on against the University of Washington Huskies, losing the Apple Cup 2 games to 1.

The final score of the final game in the series yesterday wound up being a devastating 8-2, Washington.

The Cougs had an ambitious start to the series on Friday, May 5th- where Dakota Hawkins nailed 12 strike outs, a career high for the senior. That statistic lands him among the fourth highest single game strikeouts in program history! The game went scoreless until WSU nailed two runs in the fifth, which UW answered with just one run in the seventh. The Cougs were able to stay on top for the rest of the game, in large due to Hawkins!

Game two of the series didn’t have quite the same result, as the Huskies took control and finished 6-2. While the Cougs were the first to score (in the first inning, no less) - Washington tied things up in the third, and then took over the fourth where they scored five runs. WSU was able to come back and score one more time in the eighth, but after a scoreless ninth inning from both teams, the game was over.

And finally, the series fell in the Huskies’ favor yesterday. UW scored two runs per inning in the first three innings, and while WSU was able to answer with a run in the first and a run in the fifth, Washington’s early success couldn’t be caught up to. The Cougs were able to hold the Huskies scoreless from the fourth inning until the eighth, where Washington grabbed two more runs.

However! This is not the end for WSU Baseball! The Cougs head down to Berkley on Friday, May 12th to take on Cal. Hopefully they’ll be able to shake off this weekend and start fresh.

Go Cougs!