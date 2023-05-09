Dakota Hawkins named a National Player of the Week

Washington State right-hander Dakota Hawkins was named a National Player of the Week on Monday following his performance against Washington last week. The senior went 6.2 innings on Friday in the 2-1 victory over the Huskies.

He allowed just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 12 and walking 3. His 1 run allowed came in the 7th inning when he gave up a single to right field with two runners on. His 12 strikeouts is a career high and tied for 4th most by a Cougar in school history and the second most against the Huskies.

The Cougs unfortunately could not keep the momentum going throughout the weekend as they would lose Saturday 6-2 and drop the series finale 8-2 on Sunday.

Hawkins joins 13 other athletes to be named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball this week. This is his second time earning this award this season as he also earned it in March after throwing 5.1 innings against Oregon where he struck out 10 and allowed just 1 run on 5 hits.

The Cougars will hit the road for the final time this season as they head to California to take on the Golden Bears for a three game series beginning on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 with their game on Saturday beginning at 2:05 and the finale on Sunday scheduled for 1:05. All three games can be seen on the California athletics website. They will then return home for their final series next weekend against Stanford with a three game series beginning Thursday, May 18th.

Football:

Spring camp takeaways: Washington State defense enjoys consistency in system and stability at several spots, but questions remain

Under a first-year coordinator, Washington State’s defense is staying consistent with its system. The Cougars welcomed new standouts in their linebacking corps. The team boasts experience, depth and plenty of talent on the edges. WSU’s defensive tackles are looking to prove themselves. In the secondary, the Cougs are confident in a few returners, but uncertain about a couple of positions.

Baseball:

Golf:

Habgood ends the first round of the NCAA Pullman Regional in a tie for 18th

Washington State women’s golf fifth-year senior Darcy Habgood opened the 2023 NCAA Pullman Regional by carding 2-under 70 in the first round of play at Palouse Ridge Golf Club, as she ended Monday, May 8, in a tie for 18th on the player leaderboard.