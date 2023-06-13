Cougs land pair of commitments for 2024 class

Washington State landed a pair of commitments for the 2024 class on Monday when offensive lineman Carson Osmus and wide receiver Isaiah Cobbs announced their intentions to play for head coach Jake Dickert. This now brings the total for the class up to four commitments as the two will join defensive linemen Jackson Cowgill and Hyrum-Benjamin Moors.

The Osmus announcement was first as he tweeted his commitment around 3:00 pm. The 6’6” 285-lb offensive tackle from Camas High School first visited campus on March 30th and a week later received his offer on April 7th. He is currently rated as the 25th best prospect in the state and ranked 135th for all of offensive tackles. He held offers from Idaho, Nevada, Colorado State, and Portland State.

Next up was Cobbs, who announced his commitment on twitter around 6:00 pm. The 5’9” wide receiver will have a lot farther to travel as he will join the Cougs from Munford High School in Munford, Tennessee. This past season he was named First Team All-Region 8-5A after helping lead his high school to their third consecutive region 8-5A championship. He most recently became a state champion in the 4x2 relay a few weeks ago.

He first was offered by the Cougs back on May 18th and took his official visit this past weekend. He will join his former high school teammate Tristan Bohannan who is apart of the 2023 signing class.

The two signings come after Dickert and staff hosted official visits this past weekend and are hopefully just the start of what is to come for the Cougs in the future.

