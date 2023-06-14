Baseball’s Jacob McKeon earns another postseason honor

As the College World Series gets ready to hit the field in Omaha, more postseason awards are starting to trickle out. On Tuesday, the American Baseball Coaches Association took their turn, and a WSU star picked up a major honor for the west region.

Cougar senior Jacob McKeon has been named to the All-West Region first team. The announcement was made by the ABCA on Tuesday afternoon. He’s one of 11 Pac-12 players to make the list for the west division. Recently departed Washington State head coach Brian Green was a member of the award committee.

McKeon, a senior out of Phoenix, was named the first-team DH for the region. It’s his second time representing WSU on the ABCA list after picking up second-team honors last year. With the back-to-back complete, McKeon becomes the first WSU player to make the list two years in a row since Taylor Ard did it back in 2011-12. The honor is just another one to add to the list for McKeon in his career. The senior was also named to the All-Pac-12 team this season for the second straight year.

The honor comes following a season that saw McKeon put up big numbers for the Cougs. He finished the year hitting .341 (good for sixth in the Pac-12), he also added 18 doubles, eight home runs, 47 RBI and 52 runs scored. In addition to his stats on the field, the senior was also named to the academic all-america first team and was named the 2023 Pac-12 baseball scholar athlete of the year after graduating with a 3.95 GPA and a degree in kinesiology.

