WSU Volleyball announces 2023 schedule

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Yesterday, your Washington State Cougars Volleyball team announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The schedule holds 10 network matches, and opportunities to face off against Louisville and Texas, both of whom made the NCAA Championship last season.

The Cougs will kick things off down in Louisville, but will play Wright State before facing the Cardinals (not the Cardinal we’re used to- but a different one we also want to beat!) on August 25th and 26th, and they’ll close out that first weekend against Troy on the 27th.

Then, after a lovely stretch of hometown opponents, WSU heads to Texas for Baylor and University of Texas on Wednesday, September 13th and Friday the 15th respectively.

But don’t worry, there’s plenty of chances to see the Cougs at home!

Schedule drop 2023 is here and it's a good one!#GoCougs — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) June 15, 2023

In true Coug fashion, conference play opens with hosting our infamous rivals, University of Washington, and is it too early for me to be hoping for a delicious Apple Cup win to kick things off? I think not!

For a look at the whole schedule for the upcoming season, check here.

As linked in the tweet above, but I’ll throw it here too just in case, you can grab your tickets here!

We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on volleyball this season, as they look to make their eighth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament!

Go Cougs, stay hydrated, and Happy Father’s Day weekend to all the dads out there!