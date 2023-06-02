Predicting WSU’s uniform schedule for 2023

Happy Friday Coug fans.

Three months from today, WSU will kickoff their 2023 season in Fort Collins, Colorado against the Colorado State Rams. But the biggest question on everybody's mind, what uniform combo will the Cougs be wearing for the season opener and every game after that? What better time to take a guess than exactly 92 days out.

These are my personal best guesses, we likely won’t know what combos the Cougs will be wearing till the week of.

Week 1: at Colorado State: Crimson-White-White

An underrated combo takes the stage week one. WSU wore this combo week one of the 2018 season when they started the season in Wyoming, I think they roll out that same combo for the 2023 season opener.

Week 2: vs Wisconsin: Gray-Crimson-Crimson

One of the biggest non-conference games in Martin Stadium history opens the home slate. Why not pull out a clean, timeless look to welcome in the Badgers with the eyes of the nation watching. Could we perhaps see the famous script helmet make an appearance as well?

Week 3: vs Northern Colorado: White-Crimson-White

A clean look that had been missing from the Cougs uniform rotation for awhile makes its apperance in week three. WSU has pulled out some form of white helmet, crimson top in September home games the past two years and I think they continue this trend here.

Week 4: vs Oregon State: White-Anthracite-Anthracite

This combo has an interesting back story. It’s never been worn before, but it was scheduled to be worn for the Cougs game against Cal in 2020. That game was cancelled just hours before kickoff. It’s no secret the all anthracite combo hasn’t been kind to the Cougs lately, they’ve lost their last three games in that combo. However, that’s no reason to stray fully away from anthracite. In what figures to be a huge game for the Pacific Northwest rivals, the Cougs should don this super clean look, especially if the game falls after dark.

Week 5: at UCLA Bruins: Crimson-White-Anthracite

Remember when Luke Falk connected with Gabe Marks to cap off a game winning drive in 2015? I sure do. Let’s go with that same combo they wore in that game to recreate that same magic.

Week 6: vs Arizona: All Crimson

Homecoming weekend typically means a classic look. It doesn’t get much more classic than WSU’s all crimson look. Also a prime spot for the Wazzu script helmet to appear.

Week 7: at Oregon: Gray-White-Gray

WSU last donned this look when they went into Madison, Wisconsin and won. A clean look for what could be a massive game in Eugene.

Week 8: at Arizona State: Crimson-White-Crimson

After a week off from the crimson lids, were pulling them back out for another road showdown in the desert.

Week 9: vs Stanford: Gray-Crimson-Gray

The traditional gray-crimson-gray uniform makes it annual appearance for parent’s weekend against the Cardinal.

Week 10: at California: White-White-Anthracite

I really like this look and it hasn’t been worn since this season finale in 2020 at Utah. The one other was 2018 at USC. Now would be a good chance to shake off any bad mojo down in Berkley.

Week 11: vs Colorado: Anthracite-Crimson-Anthracite

A fan favorite returns for yet another Senior Day. The combo didn’t make an appearance last year, but it is in a prime spot to return for the 2023 Senior Day.

Week 12: at Washington: Icy Whites

This one feels like a slam dunk. We all know what happened last time the Cougs went into Seattle with the icy whites and if it aint broke, don’t fix it.