Cougs land four commitments in five days

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert landed four commitments over the past five days as Frank Cusano, Camden DeGraw, Tyson Weaver, and Josh Joyner all announced their intentions to play for the Cougs. The 2024 class now sits at 8 with recruiting season in full swing.

First up was Cusano, the 6’3” 220-lb linebacker from Granite Bay, California announced last Thursday his intentions. Ranked as a three-star by 247Sports, Cusano is a two-time 1st team All-Metro member and tallied 120 total tackles with 17 for a loss and 2 forced fumbles. He holds offers from Air Force, Utah State, San Diego State, Army, and Idaho.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Washington State University!! So thankful for my family, friends, coaches and mentors who have helped me reach this point in my life, without them none of this would have came true! #GoCougs @SchmeddingJeff @COACHSTACE_ @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/wfd1Adaau4 — Frank Cusano (@cusano_frank) June 22, 2023

Next up on Saturday was Camden DeGraw who wont need to travel far as he is coming from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Also ranked as a three-star edge rusher, DeGraw is listed as the #2 ranked athlete in Idaho. The decision didn’t take long as he told Cougar coaches while on his official visit this past weekend. The 6’6” 235-lb edge rusher held offers from Boise State, Eastern Washington, Portland State, and Weber State.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Washington State University. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me and believed in me along this journey. Go Cougs! @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/PFVlR9oTVl — Camden DeGraw -Tryall (@Camden_DeGraw) June 25, 2023

Sunday came the announcement for Tyson Weaver, a three-star corner from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington. He also made the announcement while on his official visit this past weekend. The 6’1” 185-lb corner is ranked 13th in the state and the 74th ranked corner nationally. and was named first team All-Metro and first team All-State twice so far during high school. He holds offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nevada, and Vanderbilt.

Finally, on Monday, the announcement from Josh Joyner, a three-star running back from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California. The 5’10” 172-lb running back is ranked as the 54th best athlete in California and the 54th best running back in the nation. Having played both as a running back and a receiver it does not surprise me that Dickert and his staff are as excited as they are about Joyner. He holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, UNLV, Utah State, Oregon State, San Diego State and a few others.

These four commitments join Isaiah Cobbs (WR), Hyrum-Benjamin Moors (DL), Jackson Cowgill (DL), and Carson Osmus (OT) to round out the 2024 class so far.

