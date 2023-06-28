Former WSU baseball star Kyle Manzardo selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game in Seattle

Kyle Manzardo reached new heights for the Cougs during his time at WSU. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays prospect is coming back to the state of Washington to take the diamond on the national stage.

Manzardo has been selected to represent the Rays and the American League in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. The game, which pits the top prospects from the AL against the top prospects from the NL, will take place as part of MLB All-Star Weekend on July 8 in T-Mobile Park. The seven-inning contest will air on Peacock.

Manzardo is the 42nd ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. So far this season, the Coeur d’Alene native has a .245 batting average with ten home runs and 34 RBI with Tampa’s Triple-A affiliate in Durham.

Manzardo was selected in the second round the 2021 MLB draft, becoming the highest drafted WSU player since Scott Hatteberg in 1991. Since his selection, he has made the most of his time in the Rays organization. Last season, he was named Tampa Bay’s minor league player of the year after a season that saw him lead all of Tampa Bay’s minor leaguers in average, OBP and SLG.

During his WSU career, Manzardo racked up a long list of accomplishments. During his junior year in 2021 he finished in the top-five conference wide in hitting, slugging, RBI and doubles on his way to a first-team All-America selection from Collegiate Baseball. Manzardo, who also picked up a third-team honor in 2020, was just the second WSU player to be a two-time All-American, and the first since 1977.

He’ll take the field alongside 24 other up-and-comers for AL teams, including Jonathan Clase and Harry Ford representing the hometown Mariners. Both teams will be coached by a group of Mariner legends as well, including managers Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibanez (NL).

