7 WSU Sports moments to get you through the summer

Good afternoon, Coug fans!
Things are heating up (weather wise) over in Chicago (it’s also my last month living here until I return to our beloved Pacific timezone and join several of my CougCenter colleagues in the Seattle/Tacoma area), and with hot weather comes summer.
Don’t get me wrong, I am very excited for it not to be freezing temperatures outside, but I am going to miss our Washington State Cougars compete in their various sports!
So, if you’re anything like me, you’re ready to spend your Monday reminiscing on some incredible moments from WSU Athletics. Let’s walk down memory lane.
- WSU Women’s Basketball winning the Pac-12 Championship Ah yes, the moment that sparked my tattoo. This is a special one. I truly felt like we all united as a community to celebrate this milestone, some of us more permanently than others!
- Football on Jimmy Kimmel (& the tragic attempt at a joke he made...) I just felt like this was such an example of the football season. It encapsulated it perfectly. I kind of have nothing else to say about this moment!
- Football beating Wisconsin For many reasons, this is a game that will carry me through the summer months. It’s one of the best weekends I’ve ever had in my life!
- Volleyball beating University of Washington When has anyone ever been mad about remembering an Apple Cup victory? Never.
- Soccer absolutely demolishing Northern Colorado This game was just so fun!
- Men’s Basketball beating University of Arizona at Arizona I vividly remember rushing to the bar at my friends birthday party and begging for a Modelo when I got the score update.
- Baseball beating Gonzaga This one is for all the Gonzaga haters out there!
I hope when you’re sitting around this summer, twiddling your thumbs, patiently waiting for WSU Athletics to return, you revisit this and think about all the exciting moments to come.
Stay hydrated, Go Cougs!
