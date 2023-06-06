Ryan Leaf named to 2024 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf was named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Monday. The All-American quarterback is one of 78 FBS players and 9 coaches to be named to the ballot. The class of 2024 will be named early next year and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December of 2024. This is the second year Leaf has been named to the ballot after failing to be named to the Hall of Fame last season.

Leaf spent three years in a Cougar uniform from 1995-97 and amassed 7,433 yards, 59 passing touchdowns, 24 interceptions, and 14 rushing touchdowns. He would go on to be drafted second overall to the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 NFL Draft and have a four year career in the NFL. While his NFL career was cut short due to some issues within the locker room and with the law, Leaf has since turned it around and has become a great voice for college football and the NFL.

His most notorious season and arguably the best in Washington State history came in 1997 when he threw for 3,968 yards completing just over 55% of his passes. He threw for 34 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions, he also added another 6 rushing touchdowns. He finished 3rd in Heisman voting and was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, and an All-American.

Humbled by this amazing honor. College Football and my time at @WSUCougarFB was incredible. Thankful for all my coaches, teammates, strength & conditioning staff, Mark Smaha and his crew, as well as all the academic staff who supported me and had my back no matter what. #GoCougs https://t.co/wDsoMjFLCV — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) June 5, 2023

The 1997 season saw the Cougs finish 10-2 with a trip to the Rose Bowl. That game however is still not over as there is one second left on the clock with the Cougs down 21-16 to #1 Michigan.

The criteria for players to make the Hall of Fame include being named a first team All-American and be 10 years removed since their final season. The release also states “While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community.”

For a full look at all the 2024 nominees, click here.

*****

Football:

Ryan Leaf Named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Washington State All-American quarterback Ryan Leaf was among the 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame induction ballot, the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf named to induction ballot for 2024 College Football Hall of Fame

Washington State great Ryan Leaf was one of 78 former Football Bowl Subdivision players named to the induction ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Monday.

Former WSU QB Ryan Leaf named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

One hundred players and 32 coaches were named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame induction ballot, and for the second straight year, that ballot will include former Washington State QB Ryan Leaf.

Basketball:

Washington State men’s basketball secures commitment from forward Spencer Mahoney

The Washington State men’s basketball program gained a commitment Sunday from prep recruit Spencer Mahoney, a 6-foot-9 forward from New York.

2023 NBA Draft Sleepers – 5 Under The Radar Prospects

The 5 sleeper prospects on this list are not likely to get drafted and might not ever make the league. But they all have a chance. And it’ll be interesting to look back in a few years to see if any of these prospects hit.

Baseball:

Report: Washington State baseball coach Brian Green expected to take job at Wichita State

After four seasons at the helm, Washington State baseball coach Brian Green is reportedly leaving the program.

WSU Athletics addresses $11.5 Million Deficit, Brian Green leaves WSU Baseball

After four seasons at the helm, WSU Athletics confirms that Washington State baseball coach Brian Green is expected to take the head coaching job at Wichita State.