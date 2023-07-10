One month away from Washington State soccer!

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

We’ve got a little over a month until your favorite Washington State Cougars embark on their 2023-24 seasons, and I don’t know about you- but I’ve already started updating my calendar.

Today, July 10th, we are officially one month out from a soccer exhibition game against Gonzaga. It’s too early to really look into anything regarding this game, other than the fact that it’s in Spokane at 7pm PT, but it’s never too early to get excited!

Nadia Cooper, the standout goalkeeper, launches into her junior season. To be honest, seeing ‘Junior’ listed by her name made me feel a little old. I remember reading and writing about her incredible freshman season like it was yesterday!

Grayson Lynch is set to return for her fifth year, along with Brianna McReynolds (also a fifth year, but her second season with WSU). Another returning player is Isabella Weaver, in her fifth year, and also making me feel old!

Margie Detrizio is also expected to be one to watch this season, after being named one of the members of the All-Pac-12 Second Team! Lily Boyden is another All-Pac-12 honoree, as last season she was named among the All-Freshman team.

I’m also looking forward to fifth year Bridget Rieken’s return, it seems the team is stocked with both new talent and reliable returners. Liya Brooks is a rising freshman who is expected to make a splash, as the goalkeeper was tapped to represent Jamaica on their Women’s World Cup team!

The Cougs will host eleven matches this upcoming season, starting with Eastern Washington on Thursday, August 17th and ending against Utah on Sunday, October 22nd- which will be senior night. If I wasn’t right in the middle of work, I would drive over for the opening game. But since I can’t be there, you should!

What are you most excited for this upcoming season? Go Cougs!