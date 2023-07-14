Mo Gueye shining in NBA Summer League

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Not sure if you’ve been keeping up with NBA Summer League- I can understand if not, but, let this be your wakeup call!

Our very own Washington State men’s basketball great Mouhamed Gueye is having himself quite the time down in Vegas. If you recall, Gueye landed down in Atlanta after being drafted 39th by the Charlotte Hornets.

Atlanta is 3-1 so far this summer season, and Gueye has had the opportunity to start all four games. He’s averaging 24.8 minutes, with .448 FG% and .417 3PT%.

While the Hawks opening game against Sacramento didn’t have the outcome fans might have hoped for, Gueye still did well. In that game, he put up 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Some of his highlights are below!

Yesterday specifically, Gueye had himself a game. Atlanta wound up winning 99-98 against the 76ers, with the help of one of our favorite guys!

4-6 from the field, 2-3 from 3, 10 points, and a MoDunk (below) are just some of his more shining moments.

Kobe drops a dime to Mo for the slam pic.twitter.com/KtEMyADDDd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 13, 2023

Also does it warm your heart to see the team twitter call him Mo, or am I just a big ball of goo?? Anyway. Here’s another one!

Smooth through the lane pic.twitter.com/S6dM5qwcQo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 13, 2023

And of course, a little 3 pointer never hurt.

Mo from the top of the key pic.twitter.com/LjdBaJhWLF — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 13, 2023

I had to include this assist, because he shares!

Mo creates for Miles pic.twitter.com/WM0W1dWvFo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 13, 2023

I’m aware that the majority of this post is just tweets from Atlanta, but as previously mentioned, I’m just feeling extra gooey. It brings a smile to my face to see the accolades, and I thought it might do the same for you!

While Gueye has had a more public Summer League debut, we can’t forget to check in on our other Coug down in Vegas! Justin Powell, who joined the Miami Heat’s summer roster, saw some action last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Powell played for 10 minutes, had an assist and a steal, and put up 3 points! The Heat beat the Bucks 91-72.

There’s plenty more summer ball to be played. Go Cougs!