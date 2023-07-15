Are you ready for Pac-12 media day?

Good morning, Coug fans. It’s July 15, and if you’re restless for college football, no need to fret. Pac-12 media day is next Friday, and that typically signals the unofficial beginning of the 2023 college football season. George Kliavkoff will step up to the podium, talk about how great his conference is, and then spend most of his time answering questions about the to-be-determined media deal, USC’s and UCLA’s departure, the chances of the conference surviving, San Diego State, SMU, UNLV, Colorado State and more.

You’ll notice none of those questions involve talk of a Pac-12 team competing for a national championship, or a player competing for the Heisman Trophy. It’s not like those topics likely won’t involve the Pac-12, at least early in the season. But there’s other news overshadowing what should be a celebration. Instead, we’re all wondering if this is the Pac-12’s final act.

Of course, I could be wrong! Kliavkoff might have a rabbit up his sleeve, which could be very cool or a huge letdown. We’ll see in six days.

To be clear, there are plenty of good storylines from individual schools, starting of course with Deion Sanders and Colorado. I’m interested in how awkward it will be for USC and UCLA. Plus, Jayden de Laura will be there. But from an overall conference standpoint, I think we know what the topic of the day will be.

Between now and then, we’re left in a mostly wasteland of college football news, and college sports in general. I suppose there is news on who will be at media day (Ron Stone Jr. and Cam Ward for WSU), the conference home and road opponents for women’s basketball, and hot seat rankings for all FBS coaches (Jake Dickert is safe, in case anyone was needlessly worried).

So spend the next six days with your family, because once media day wraps up, it’s preview season, and then preseason camp, and then before you know it, your Saturdays will be accounted for until the New Year.

New WSU beat writer arrives at The Spokesman-Review

Personal news: I’ll be the new Washington State beat writer for the @SpokesmanReview.



Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I’m so beyond psyched about this opportunity. I can't wait to get started here in Pullman. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) July 14, 2023

Greg Woods will now be your go-to for daily WSU coverage, so give him a follow if Twitter is your thing. Woods comes from Pocatello, Idaho where he covered Idaho State athletics. He graduated from Kansas State three years ago. You can see more of his work on his website.

So give him a follow, and be sure to give him all of your tips on living in and navigating Pullman.