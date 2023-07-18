Washington State has second easiest 2023 schedule

If you’re like me, you were spending your Monday morning at work checking emails and by checking emails I mean scrolling Twitter. Right after finishing my second cup of coffee, I came across a tweet from PFF stating that Washington State has the second easiest schedule for the 2023 season... yeah right.

Have you looked at the schedule for the coming year? Wisconsin, Oregon State, UCLA, Oregon, Washington. All but Wisconsin finished the year in the top-25 but the too-early preseason rankings have UCLA out and Wisconsin in.

The Cougs will play a tough schedule regardless of what happened last year. Wisconsin looks like a whole new team, Northern Colorado has a new head coach, Oregon State came out of nowhere last year and doesn’t look to slow down, UCLA struggled towards the end of the year but looked really good early on. Oregon is still Oregon, Colorado has Deion and an entire new roster, and Washington unfortunately looks to take a run at the playoffs.

Easiest 2023 Schedules pic.twitter.com/zGDq2YMLDX — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2023

While PFF may say the Cougs have the second easiest schedule, I do not believe it at all.

Below is the 2023 schedule with their 2022 record and projected win total for the next year.

@ Colorado State — 2022 record: 3-9. Projected win total for 2023: 3.5 wins

Wisconsin — 2022 record: 7-6. Projected win total for 2023: 8.5

Northern Colorado — 2022 record: 3-8. Projected win total for 2023: Not listed

Oregon State — 2022 record: 6-3. Projected win total for 2023: 8.5

@ UCLA — 2022 record: 6-3. Projected win total for 2023: 8.5

Arizona — 2022 record: 3-6. Projected win total for 2023: 5.5

@ Oregon — 2022 record: 7-2. Projected win total for 2023: 9.5

@ Arizona State — 2022 record: 2-7. Projected win total for 2023: 4.5

Stanford — 2022 record: 1-8. Projected win total for 2023: 3.5

@ California — 2022 record: 2-7. Projected win total for 2023: 5.5

Colorado — 2022 record: 1-8. Projected win total for 2023:3.5

@ Washington — 2022 record: 7-2. Projected win total for 2023: 9.5

**All projected win totals are from BetMGM**

The Cougs win total sits at 6.5. I see 7 wins on the year and that’s with the Cougs dropping a game they should have won and pulling a win out of nowhere. Even with the back-half of the schedule finishing their 2022 campaign with a combined 13-32 record with 7 of those wins coming from Washington, I don’t see this as an easy schedule at all.

