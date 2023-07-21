Happy Pac-12 Media Day!

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

This weekend contains many exciting events- for one, Taylor Swift is in Seattle. Another, which might be more important for most of you, is the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day! We’re about 12 days out from the first football practice of the 2023 season, and a few familiar faces are down in Las Vegas to get the excitement flowing.

And who better to kick things off then a personal message from Gardner Minshew?

By the time you’re reading this, our very own Washington State football friends Cam Ward and Ron Stone Jr. will have already talked to the press, linked below.

It’s exciting to get an inside perspective from the guys who are on the field. Balancing being a competitor and a good teammate is a difficult task, but our guys make it look easy.

In a similar line of thought, it’s clear to me that our team prioritizes patience and grit. Talking about the true values of being a Coug, and how our community is so recognizable and supportive to one another, and how that energy feeds into the athletes on the field. For me, it’s easy to forget the bigger picture, so it was a good reminder to hear how our athletes haven’t taken their eyes off that prize.

Jake Dickert will have also spoken to the press!

I personally really connected with the way he talks about how Bowl games are earned, and the respect to Mike Leach for teaching us to believe we can win again. Every time I watch Dickert speak I get more and more inspired! This looks to be such an exciting season.

What are you guys most looking forward to this fall? Go Cougs!