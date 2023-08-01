Cam Ward named to Maxwell Award watch list

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. This is the second time the junior quarterback has been named to this watch list as last year he earned the nod in addition to being named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, and Preseason All-Pac-12 Fourth Team.

The Maxwell Award is presented to college football’s most outstanding player every year. Semifinalists will be named on November 13th with the three finalists being named on November 28th. The winner will be announced at the College Football Awards Show on December 7th.

Last season, Ward threw for 3,231 yards while completing 64% of his passes. He added 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He added another 5 touchdowns on the ground. He will look to improve on those numbers in his second year under Jake Dickert. He will however have a new offensive coordinator in Ben Arbuckle. The offense won’t change drastically under Arbuckly though as he previously ran the Air Raid during his time at Western Kentucky.

Ward and the Cougs will look to improve on last season’s 7-6 record when they open their 2023 season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, September 2nd.

Ward is one of 84 athletes to be named to the watch list and joins 2022 winner Caleb Williams (USC) along with Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Jayden de Laura (Arizona), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) Bo Nix (Oregon), and Cam Rising (Utah) as the Pac-12 quarterbacks to be named to the list.

For a full list of the 2023 watch list members, click here.

Football:

