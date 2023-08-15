Washington State soccer projected to finish 5th

Washington State soccer was picked to finish 5th in the Pac-12 Women’s coaches poll on Monday. Following a season in which the Cougs finished in 8-7-4 and in 9th place, they received a total of 76 points for the upcoming season.

UCLA was named the pre-season favorite a year after taking home the National Championship and received a total of 119 points and 9 first place votes. Stanford fell just shy of the top spot with 113 points and 3 first place votes. USC came in at 3rd with 94 and California at 4th with 85 points.

Arizona falls just behind the Cougs with 61 points and a 3-way tie for 7th has Arizona State, Colorado, and Washington with 53 points each. Utah is projected to finish 10th with 51 points before a massive drop-off with Oregon at 19 points and Oregon State rounding out the 12 with 15 points.

Margie Detrizio returns for her senior season and will look to lead the Cougs back to the NCAA Tournament after missing last years tournament along with 4 other fifth-year seniors and 13 newcomers. Detrizio finished last season with 11 goals and 6 assists.

After starting out last season 7-1, they could not figure it out down the stretch, and could not get any momentum as they failed to notch a win in their final 8 games. During their final three games against UCLA, USC, and Washington, they kept it close but wound up dropping all three by 1 goal.

The Cougs played an exhibition match last week against Gonzaga but there was no stats recorded or play-by-play available as the two schools didn’t even play a full 90-minutes.

The regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday with a home matchup against Eastern at 7:00 pm. They will then hit the road this weekend and head to Texas to play Texas A&M on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Soccer:

Golf:

Yanagi Set for 2023 U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship

Washington State men’s golf senior Pono Yanagi is set to compete at the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship beginning Monday, Aug. 14, at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

Football:

Washington State’s 2023 schedule features four teams in AP preseason top 25

Washington State already had a tough schedule lined up. Now it’s officially a challenge. That became clear on Monday when the AP preseason Top 25 came out, revealing four Cougars opponents on the list: No. 10 Washington, No. 15 Oregon, No. 18 Oregon State and No. 19 Wisconsin.

Cougar Football Fall Camp – Practice 10

Washington State Football resumed fall camp with a two-hour practice on Rogers Practice Field and at Gesa Field Monday morning.