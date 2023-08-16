WSU volleyball debuts at 21 in preseason AVCA rankings

Washington State volleyball has turned into one of the university’s best programs. Led by Jen Greeny, the team has booked their ticket to the big dance seven straight seasons. Last year, the Cougs made it to the second round of the big dance before falling in four-sets to highly ranked San Diego. This season, the red-hot Cougs are hungry, and expectations are as high as ever

On Tuesday, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced their preseason top-25. Washington State found themselves ranked at number 21. The Cougs picked up 359 points in the coaches poll, placing them well ahead of USC, who came in at number 22 with 204 points. In all, four members of the (current) Pac-12 earned rankings with one more, Washington, finishing in the ‘receiving votes’ category.

Expectations may be high outside of the Cougar program, but they’re just as high inside the WSU locker room. WSU returns a stacked roster from last year’s squad, including first-team All-American Megda Jehlarova, while also adding a few standout players from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The team also recently returned from an international trip that saw them take on top competition in Croatia and Montenegro.

On top of the play on the court, WSU is also excited for recent renovations to Bohler Gym itself. WSU recently completed new “horseshoe” style bleachers around the playing surface and also replaced the court with a new, more forgiving hardwood.”

“If opposing teams thought the fans were close before, they’re gonna even seem more on top of you just with this new set of bleachers,” Greeny recently told CougFan in an interview. “So I think that’ll be a really fun boost to the atmosphere, and getting kind of a rowdy student section down there.”

If you want to be among the first to see these nationally ranked Cougs in action, they open the season one week from Friday on the road against Wright State in Louisville. You’ll get your first chance to see the new Bohler Gym renovations on September 1 when WSU plays host to Northwestern State.

Texas, Wisconsin and Stanford lead DI women's college volleyball preseason AVCA rankings | NCAA.com

Reigning national champion Texas headlines the 2023 preseason ACVA poll. The Longhorns have been ranked preseason top-5 for 16 consecutive years and earned 1,564 total points and 69-percent of the first place votes this season.

