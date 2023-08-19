WSU volleyball picked second in Pac-12 coaches poll

Back in 1996, the Pac-10 coaches picked WSU volleyball second in their preseason poll. That year, the Cougs made it all the way to the Elite Eight in a dream season that featured a sophomore named Jennifer Stinson.

Jennifer Stinson is now Jen Greeny, the WSU head coach leading a team the Pac-12 coaches picked second to start the season. WSU edged out Oregon for the second spot behind defending champion Stanford:

For those keeping score, WSU has a preseason no. 21 ranking nationally and a no. 2 ranking in the Pac-12. Pretty good!

Greeny’s team finished third last year in the Pac-12 and bowed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. WSU has 12 players listed as either senior, fifth year senior, or grad student on its roster. This is a veteran team that also features eight international players.

WSU opens its season Friday, Aug. 25 against Wright State in Louisville, Kentucky. They play no. 4 Louisville Aug. 26. The team’s home opener is Sept. 1 against Northwestern State.