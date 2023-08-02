Cougs set to kickoff fall camp today

Listen... I know you’ve probably had enough of the Pac-12 doom and gloom. Will this team leave the conference? How much will the media deal make? Is expansion still an option?

Almost no one knows those answers and the ones that do aren’t talking.

So, I have the perfect solution for your media negativity overload: Real. Actual. Football.

That’s right! Today marks just one month until WSU kicks off in Colorado Springs. It also marks day number one of Washington State’s fall football camp on the Palouse. This afternoon, the Cougs will hit the field for the first of 25 practices leading up to kickoff on September 2nd. The first two sessions will see the team practice in helmets-only. They’ll add shoulder pads in time for practice number three before moving into full pads on August 8 for the sixth practice of camp.

As always with this Cougar team, the offensive storylines might be the most interesting ones to watch this camp. Quarterback Cam Ward leads the way as he looks to build his game heading into year two under center for the Cougs, but another interesting story will be centered on the guys he’s throwing to. Over the winter, some of WSU’s biggest names at the position all left the team for one reason or another including De’Zhaun Stribling, Renard Bell and Robert Ferrel. Dickert acted quickly in the transfer portal to fill those gaps, signing an interesting crop of players including UNLV’s Kyle Williams, Fresno State’s Josh Kelly and DT Sheffield out of NW Mississippi Community College. Throw in a good crop of freshmen and returners as well, it will be an interesting competition to watch leading up to kickoff in Colorado Springs.

The Cougs will return to the field this morning at 9 a.m. for practice number one. They’ll hold practice for seven of the next eight days before another off day heading into their first scrimmage of the fall on August 12.

Five storylines to watch as Washington State opens fall camp | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — One evening over the weekend, Jake Dickert was relaxing outside his home when he spotted two of his neighbors, a couple who work as farmers. As they walked closer, they made small talk with Washington State’s head man.

Cougar Football Set to Begin Fall Practice August 2 - Washington State University Athletics

Cougars open practice at 9 a.m. at Rogers Practice Field.

More Links

Brennan Jackson Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List - Washington State University Athletics

Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given to the nation's defensive player of the year.

Pac-12 Conference’s future hinges on George Kliavkoff media rights proposal | The Spokesman-Review

With Colorado heading to Big 12, other Four Corners schools have become targets.