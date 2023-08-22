Grayson Lynch named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Washington State senior forward Grayson Lynch was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following back-to-back victories and a two-goal game this past week. The Cougs opened up the season with a 3-1 victory over Eastern Washington before hitting the road and taking their second game 3-2 from Texas A&M.

She is the first Coug to win a weekly award since Sydney Pulver was named defensive player of the week in November of 2021 and the first offensive award since Morgan Weaver did so in 2019.

On Sunday, the Aggies scored first and early with a shot in the 14th minute by MaKhiya McDonald to give them the lead. The Cougs answered a little less than 10 minutes later when Naomi Clark put one in the back of the net to tie the game up.

Lynch scored twice in the Cougs 3-2 victory over the Aggies this weekend. Her first goal came in the 53rd minute following a penalty shot to put the Cougs up 2-1. The Aggies evened it back up in the 60th minute and Lynch scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute to give the Cougs their second win of the season.

Lynch and the rest of the team will stay on the road and head to Oregon to take on the Portland Pilots on Thursday at 7:00 pm. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and will be their only road game until October 5th. They will return home Sunday for a matchup against Weber State at 1:00 pm at the Lower Soccer Field.

*****

Soccer:

Washington State soccer senior Grayson Lynch was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Conference announced Monday afternoon. Lynch earned the honor after netting a brace in the Cougars’ 3-2 come-from-behind win at Texas A&M, Sunday evening.

Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards - August 21, 2023

Offensive Player of the Week: Grayson Lynch, Sr., WASHINGTON STATE (Castle Rock, Colo.) 2 games, 2 goals, 4 points

Football:

Projecting Washington State’s defensive two-deep for the Cougs’ season-opener

What will Washington State’s defense look like in 2023? Even head coach Jake Dickert wondered aloud ahead of this year’s fall camp, telling reporters the Cougars needed to solidify the core of their defense and settle position battles.

Patience paid off for WSU Cougars running back Nakia Watson, a 6th-year senior

Washington State sixth-year senior running back Nakia Watson said it felt good to have all the years of hard work and patience pay off last season.

WSU backup edge Lawrence Falatea to miss whole season with torn ACL

That would be redshirt sophomore Lawrence Falatea, who will miss the entire year with a torn ACL, head coach Jake Dickert said on Monday. Falatea left Wednesday’s practice with the injury, which will now sideline him for this campaign.

Volleyball:

Pac-12 announces 2023 Women’s Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team

The Pac-12 revealed the 2023 Women’s Volleyball All-Conference Team today, as voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.