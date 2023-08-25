WSU Soccer beats University of Portland 1-0

Good morning, Coug fans!

Last night, your own No. 23 Washington State Cougars took on the infamous University of Portland, and accomplished a program-first win, 1-0.

Portland had 19 shots (9 on goal) compared to 9 shots and 4 shots on goal from WSU. Both teams were relatively neck in neck with fouls, the Cougs had 8 called, Portland had 10.

Bridget Rieken had the honor of having the lone goal of the night- and what a goal it was.

48' - Rieken nets her first goal of the season! Grayson gets her first assist. Bridget's 7th career.https://t.co/xGrIeIdvR3 pic.twitter.com/8JS1i7eFBI — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) August 25, 2023

In case you can’t tell- it was a header.

Another standout moment? Nadia Cooper matching her career high of 10 saves! I get a little emotional around Cooper, I remember writing about her freshman season! I can’t believe she’s a junior now. I feel like a proud relative you see at awkward family events who always says they can't believe how fast you “shot up”! But I really can’t believe it, Nadia.

FT - Nadia Cooper matches her career high with 10 saves! WSU begins 3-0 for the first time since the rescheduled 2020 season.#GoCougs // #CVE23 pic.twitter.com/OExE0brMjZ — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) August 25, 2023

If you’d like to watch the full highlights, I’ve linked ‘em!

To accompany this brief summary, we have pictures from Washington State’s victory over Eastern Washington, taken by the amazing Ashley Davis!

Can’t wait to see where soccer goes this season. Go Cougs!