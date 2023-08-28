WSU Volleyball improves to #17 on the AVCA Coaches Poll

Good evening, Coug fans!

Your very own Washington State Cougar Volleyball team has been making waves, and the season has only just begun. As of today, they upped their rank in the AVCA Coaches poll- getting the nod at #17.

This comes off of an impressive game against the Troy University Trojans, where the Cougs got the job done 3-0.

Yesterday’s game against Troy had an especially special standout from grad transfer Iman Isanovic, who had 15 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, a block, and hit .543.

Currently, WSU will head into their home opener going 2-1 overall. They take on Northwestern State on Friday, September 1st at 12:00pm PT! You can find tickets to the Cougar Invitational here!

We figured there was no better way to celebrate the start to what will be an undoubtedly excellent season, than with some pictures from the one and only Ashley Davis!

Enjoy!

Go Cougs!