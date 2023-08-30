WSU reveals first uniform combo of the year

As we draw closer to the first kickoff of 2023, Washington State has unveiled their week one uniform.

Crimson-White-Crimson is what the Cougs will debut in their 2023 opener. A classic WSU combo that has only been worn four times since the uniform refresh in 2017, and hasn’t been worn since the 2020 season.

Perhaps not seeing this combo since the world was turned upside down was for good reason. WSU hasn’t won in this combo since the refresh and frankly, hasn’t looked competitive either.

The Cougs were throttled by the California Golden Bears in 2017, 37-7 to hand them their first loss of the ‘17 season. The combo reappeared two months later in the Holiday Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans, another blowout loss, 42-17.

After skipping the 2018 season, C/W/C reappeared in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes in 2019. Utah handled the Cougars, 38-13, leading the late Mike Leach to call the team “fat, happy, dumb and entitled”.

The most recent loss came in Los Angeles on a rare Sunday kickoff against the USC Trojans. WSU, again, lost 38-13. For those keeping track at home, WSU has lost on an average score of 39-15.

Hopefully the road trip to Fort Collins will shake off any bad mojo the combo has.