Adam Njie de-commits from Washington State amidst conference uncertainty

Hi there, Cougs.

Trying something different for an intro today because it isn’t exactly a good afternoon type of news day.

2024 three star Adam Njie has de-committed from Washington State, and the timing of this seems pretty linked to the conference hootenanny.

2024 three-star combo guard Adam Njie tells me he has de-committed from Washington State due to the uncertainty of the Pac-12 and will reopen his recruitment.



Previously chose the Cougars over Seton Hall, Mississippi State, Arizona State, and others. https://t.co/FvGoncR7qa pic.twitter.com/mxRf7HI4CS — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 6, 2023

This loss is a bummer. I won’t sugar coat that.

Our friend Bryce broke down the guard, I’ll attach it here so you can jog your memories and be sad with me. Misery loves company. Bryce wrote that on May 9th, you guys remember May- so simple then.

I would like to take this moment to stress: this kid is 18. Please don't go cyberbully him.

He had offers from backstabber— ERRHM I mean, Arizona State, along with Mississippi State and Seton Hall.

I really wish I had more to say that hasn’t already been said. A lot of headlines have taken the wind out of my sails a bit, including this one.

We wish him well.

Go Cougs.