Cougar basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

With the Washington State basketball season just a few months away, the university released the 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Monday. While the conference schedule still has not been released, we do know the Cougs will play seven home games against non-conference opponents and four neutral site games.

The Cougs will open up their 2023-24 season with a home game against Idaho on Monday, November 6th and will follow that up with another home game later that week against Prairie View A&M on November 10th.

They will then head to the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on November 18th where they will play Mississippi State and then will matchup against either Northwestern or Rhode Island depending on how the bracket turns out on Sunday. Those games will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Their next stretch begins the following week with four home games starting with Eastern Washington on November 27th, Portland State on December 2nd, UC Riverside on December 6th and Grambling State on December 10th.

A week later, the Cougs will participate in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Arizona against Santa Clara on December 16th. Boise State makes the trip to Spokane as the Cougs will play in the Numerica Holiday Hoops games on December 21st.

Last season, the Cougs finished with a 5-6 record against non-conference opponents.

*****

Football:

Cougar Football Fall Camp – Practice 5

Washington State Football resumed fall camp with a two-hour practice on Rogers Field Monday morning.

Three takeaways from Washington State’s fifth practice of fall camp

Around Washington State’s football program, David Gusta’s name is getting nearly impossible to ignore. The defensive lineman comes up on the field, in the media, in conversation among the Cougars’ coaching staff.

Top Landing Spots for Stanford, Cal, WSU, Oregon State amid Pac-12 Conference Rumors

The dissolution of the Pac-12 has become the biggest storyline of the college football offseason, as Oregon, USC, Washington, UCLA, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State and Colorado will all be headed elsewhere starting with the 2024 campaign.

Basketball:

Men’s Basketball Announces Nonconference Schedule

The Washington State men’s basketball team released its 2023-24 nonconference schedule, WSU Head Coach Kyle Smith announced Monday. The Cougars will play seven home games at Beasley Coliseum in this year’s nonconference, as well as four neutral site games as part of multi-team events (MTEs).

Baseball:

Cougar Baseball Finalizes Coaching Staff

Washington State Baseball added Brandon Vial and Austin Ames to complete its coaching staff, Head Coach Nathan Choate announced Monday.

Athletics:

Pac-12 implosion leaves recruits hanging: ‘It’s going to change college football forever’

The three-star Oregon State commit, who plays at Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H., opened his social media apps. That’s when he learned that Oregon and Washington were headed to the Big Ten, marking the latest seismic shift in conference realignment and the end of the Pac-12 as we know it.