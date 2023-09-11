Photo Gallery: Washington State vs. Wisconsin

Good evening, Coug fans!

We don’t know about you- but we’re still buzzing from the incredible moment when your very own Washington State Cougars took down the then No. 19 Wisconsin.

Our wonderful, talented, and, according to PJ Kendall: haver of “magnificent hair” friend Jack Ellis was there to capture the whole thing!

You know how they say a picture is worth a thousand words?

Can confirm.

During the game, WSU recognized and honored the memory of Coach Mike Leach. This included flying a pirate flag with the Coug logo up high, along with staff wearing the design on shirts. Jack included pictures of both, please check them out if you’re so inclined!

We’re sure Coach Leach would have had something hilariously excellent to say about this win- and about the prospect of a badger taking on a cougar.

I’m not the first CougCenter writer to hop on this dear website and express how much this game meant to me, and I know I won’t be the last. But I will say I couldn’t have imagined a better Pullman weekend. I loved seeing familiar faces, spending time with close friends, and seeing a truly incredible display of everything that Cougar Athletics incapsulates. Pullman is a magical place, this we know, but boy did the magic shine this weekend.

I mean this next sentence more than I thought I would this season, I truly can’t wait for what else the season has in store.

Go Cougs!