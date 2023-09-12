Ron Stone Jr. sweeps Pac-12 weekly defensive awards

Ron Stone Jr. put on a clinic this past weekend in Pullman and was named both Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. His performance in the 31-22 upset of #19 Wisconsin over the weekend had all of Martin Stadium on their feet from start to finish.

He is the fourth player to be named winner of both awards joining USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu (2022), Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (twice in 2021) and Utah’s Bradlee Anae (2019) and the first Coug to win a weekly defensive award this year. Brennan Jackson won Defensive Lineman of the Week in week 11 of last year and Daiyan Henley won Defensive Player of the Week during week 3 of last year. This is his second time winning Defensive Lineman of the Week as he won it during week 9 of the 2021 season and it is his first Defensive Player of the Week award.

Stone finished last week with 3 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles-for-loss and 2 forced fumbles. His two forced fumbles came on back-to-back drives for the Badgers when he strip-sacked Badger quarterback Tanner Mordecai both times.

His most important play came on his second strip-sack when he got to Mordecai on the 2-yard line and gave Brennan Jackson, the edge rusher on the other side, a fumble recovery in the endzone to give the Cougs a 24-6 lead as the first half was nearing its end.

Stone and the Cougs will look to continue their success and climb the rankings on Saturday when they host Northern Colorado. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Washington with kick off scheduled for 2:00 pm.

*****

Football:

First look: WSU looks to build on historic upset with matchup against Northern Colorado

Washington State, fresh off an upset of Wisconsin last weekend, wraps up its nonconference slate with a home game against Northern Colorado, which competes in the Big Sky Conference.

Washington State wide receiver DT Sheffield leaving program after two games

Junior DT Sheffield has left the program, WSU head coach Jake Dickert shared during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon. The decision was Sheffield’s alone, Dickert said.

Washington State/Oregon State game on Sept. 23 slated for national broadcast

Two weeks after the Cougars upset Wisconsin on Saturday, they will return home to host Oregon State on Sept. 23, which will kick off at 4 p.m. on FOX.

Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - Football Week Two

The Pac-12 today announced its 2023 football season’s second weekly performance awards, presented by Nextiva.

Cougars Continue Homestand Saturday Against Northern Colorado

Washington State continues its three-game homestand with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Northern Colorado. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Washington.

Golf:

Cougars Lead by Two Heading into Final Round at Golfweek Fall Challenge

Washington State Men’s Golf holds a two-stroke lead after firing a 17-under, 271 Monday during second-round play at the 2023 Golfweek Fall Challenge.

Athletics:

Judge grants temporary restraining order in favor of WSU, Oregon State against Pac-12

Washington State and Oregon State scored a major victory in court Monday when a Whitman County judge agreed to their request for a temporary restraining order preventing the Pac-12’s presidents and chancellors from meeting until the court determines the makeup of the board of directors.