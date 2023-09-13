Ron Stone Jr. earns Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week Award

On Monday, WSU edge Ron Stone Jr. swept the Pac-12’s weekly defensive awards following his stellar performance over the weekend against Wisconsin. On Tuesday, the honors kept rolling in and this time, it was a national award.

The Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday that Stone Jr. was the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Player of the Week. During WSU’s 31-22 victory over Wisconsin, Stone Jr. racked up five tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. One of those forced fumbles was recovered for a major touchdown late in the first half.

The honor means that Stone Jr. has been added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist. That award, voted on by the Football Writers Association of America, goes to the top defensive player in college football each season. Stone Jr. joins his teammate and former roommate Brennen Jackson on the award watchlist. Both are seeking to become the first WSU players to the Nagurski Trophy. In fact, no WSU player has ever been named a finalist for the honor. Only three Cougars have ever earned FWAA All-American honors in program history including Rien Long (2002), Wayne Foster (1965) and Bill Steiger (1956).

Stone Jr. has been one of the driving forces behind WSU’s defense this season. He’ll look to lead the team this weekend once again as the team hopes to avoid an upset on Saturday at home against Northern Colorado. Kickoff set for 2 p.m. in Pullman.

Stone Jr. had two strip sacks in the win over No. 19 Wisconsin.

